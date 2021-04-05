SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Monday confirmed the arrest last week of a previously convicted felony suspect in a road-rage related shooting in the city’s Bayview District that injured two people on March 18, according to authorities.

Police said in a release that on the afternoon of Thursday, March 18, just after 3 p.m., officers from the Bayview Station responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Thomas Avenue and Quint Street. Arriving officers spoke with several witnesses who said they heard gunfire and saw two vehicles driving away at high speed.

While on scene, officers were advised by dispatch that a shooting victim had been brought to a local hospital. Police determined that the two incidents were related. A 25-year-old male shooting victim at the hospital had suffered life-threatening injuries in addition to a second victim, a 13-year-old male juvenile, who was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. The juvenile was not shot, but did get treated for non-life-threatening injuries as a result.

Investigators determined that the shooting at Thomas Avenue and Quint Street originated from a minor collision and road rage incident at 3rd Street and Palou Avenue a short time before the shooting. Following that incident, the suspect armed himself with an automatic rifle located the victims, firing several rounds at them inside their vehicle. The suspect then ran to a waiting vehicle being driven by a second suspect and fled the scene.

Investigators from the SFPD Gang Task Force took over the case and developed leads that determined the identity of the suspect, 24-year-old San Francisco resident Evonta Bailey. Last Wednesday, Bailey was taken into custody on the 1400 block of San Leandro Boulevard in San Leandro.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor as a requirement of his federal probation for felon in possession of a firearm. Bailey had previously been arrested by SFPD in June of 2019 after he brought a concealed firearm to the SF Pride celebration.

Bailey was later transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on charges of attempted homicide , assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of an assault weapon.

While an arrest has been made in this case, it remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.