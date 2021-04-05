COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco recently arrested a suspected drug dealer at his Vallejo home with nearly a pound of crack cocaine, $10,000 in cash and a firearm, according to authorities.

The San Francisco Police Department investigation bureau’s Twitter account posted about the arrest last week, noting that the investigation into the suspected drug dealer’s activity led to a search warrant being served on April 2.

The post said the suspect was found with over 12 ounces of crack cocaine in addition to the cash and a firearm.

Police said the suspect was booked in Alameda County on multiple firearm and drug dealing charges.

Authorities did not identify the suspect.