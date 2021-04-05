SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco recently arrested a suspected drug dealer at his Vallejo home with nearly a pound of crack cocaine, $10,000 in cash and a firearm, according to authorities.
The San Francisco Police Department investigation bureau's Twitter account posted about the arrest last week, noting that the investigation into the suspected drug dealer's activity led to a search warrant being served on April 2.
The post said the suspect was found with over 12 ounces of crack cocaine in addition to the cash and a firearm.
An investigation into a suspect who deals cocaine in the Tenderloin led SFPD Narcotics to serve a search warrant at his Vallejo, CA home today. 12+ ounces of crack cocaine, firearm, $10,000.00 cash seized. Dealer booked in Alameda Co on multiple firearm and drug dealing charges. pic.twitter.com/9GZO4hNp7w
Police said the suspect was booked in Alameda County on multiple firearm and drug dealing charges.
Authorities did not identify the suspect.