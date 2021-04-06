SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than a year after completely shutting down the state in the face of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, California officials announced Tuesday that based on vaccine distribution and a continuing decline in new hospitalizations all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted statewide on June 15.

The announcement means that 40 million Californians will finally be able to return to a new normal. Business offices will be able to completely reopen as will restaurants, bars, churches, movie theaters, sport and entertain venues and all other businesses that have been struggling to survive under the tough restrictions.

“With more than 20 million vaccines administered across the state, it is time to turn the page on our tier system and begin looking to fully reopen California’s economy,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom in a press release. “We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic.”

State Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly said Californians need to continue to wear masks and avoid gatherings where they think they may come in contact with the disease.

“We will need to remain vigilant, and continue the practices that got us here – wearing masks and getting vaccinated – but the light at the end of this tunnel has never been brighter,” Newsom added.

In a Tuesday morning conference call, Ghaly announced that the state had distributed 20 million vaccinations — 4 million among those groups hardest hit by the disease. That total is 7.2 million more than any other state and ranks 6th in the world.

“California has made incredible progress controlling the spread of COVID-19 by staying home, masking, and getting vaccines out quickly to Californians in every corner of the state, including in those communities hardest hit by this pandemic,” Ghaly said.

Among older Californians, 70 percent have received at least one dose.

“Hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing,” he said. “And fortunately, there is a really low reported number of deaths.”

On April 15th, all Californians 16 and older will be eligible to receive doses of vaccine. Ghaly said officials have determined an 8 1/2-week window from that date to prepare for widescale reopening and also to monitor for any possible surges that could delay it.

He said state health officials were also closely monitoring several new variants of the virus detected in California and carefully watching new hospitalizations.

“Hospitalizations are stable and low,” Ghaly said. “We are watching who is being hospitalized. Whether they have been vaccinated or not… We are monitoring the new variants…We are hopeful in what we are seeing.”

The state will also be jettisoning its color-tier reopening blueprint that has become so familiar to all Californians.

“The state will move into the new status as a whole,” Ghaly said. “There will no longer be any tiers.”

Currently, Alameda, San Francisco, Marin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties have progressed to the Orange Tier. Napa will move in the Orange Tier on Wednesday while Sonoma, Contra Costa and Solano counties remain in the Red Tier.