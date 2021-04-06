DANVILLE (CBS SF) — The shooting death by a White police officer of a homeless Black man armed with a knife and having a mental health crisis in a busy intersection in Danville last month is prompting a federal civil rights lawsuit by the man’s family.

Civil rights attorney John Burris was set to announce the lawsuit Tuesday at a press conference where a new video will be presented showing Danville Police Officer Andrew Hall firing his service revolver at Tyrell Wilson at close range.

The video, shot by a driver who came onto the scene on March 11 at the intersection of Sycamore Valley Road and Camino Ramon, shows Wilson with his hands at his sides and moving back from the officer just before he opened fire, shooting him in the face.

Warning: Video is graphic

The video also shows Officer Hall continuing to point his weapon at a motionless Wilson after shooting him. Burris said Hall never provided any first aid after shooting Wilson.

“The video and witness accounts show this was a cold murder. Wilson never had a chance,” said Burris in a prepared statement. “Equally disturbing with the shooting was the utter lack of urgency in providing medical care. Mr. Wilson laid mortally wounded in the street for 25 minutes before paramedics arrived. Neither Hall nor any other law enforcement personnel made any attempts to provide CPR before the medic(s) arrived.”

RELATED DOCUMENTS:

Wilson initially survived the shooting but died at a hospital six days later.

Police dispatchers had received multiple calls from motorists reporting a person who was throwing rocks off the Sycamore Valley Road overpass onto Interstate Highway 680. Burris said there is no evidence that Wilson was involved with the rock-throwing and he was walking across the street toward the bus stop “Park and Ride” where his homeless encampment was located when confronted by Hall.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s department, police dispatch, Hall approached Wilson as he stood in the street, and Wilson pulled out a folding knife and opened it, allegedly refusing to put down a knife after repeated demands.

At the time, the sheriff’s office said Wilson then advanced toward the officer, who discharged his weapon. But the video shows Wilson with his hands by his side and stepping back from Hall seconds before the shot was fired.

Officer Hall has been a Danville police officer for seven and a half years and is currently on paid administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

Dan

Burris said Hall also shot and killed an unarmed man in 2018.

“That shooting was so outrageous that we wrote a letter to the Contra Costa District Attorney asking them to criminally prosecuted Hall,” said Burris in a press statement. “They didn’t and now he has killed another innocent man. Enough is enough. This officer is a menace.”

The lawsuit names Hall, the Town of Danville, and Danville Police Chief Allan Shields as defendants.