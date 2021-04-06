SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An early Tuesday morning fire erupted in the second story of a San Jose Wienerschnitzel fast food restaurant, heavily damaging the historic A-frame before it was brought under control.
Crews responded to the Story Rd. location to reports of smoke and fire at around 4 a.m. Arriving fire crews found heavily smoke pouring out of the roof of the building.
San Jose Fire Capt. Brian Palodichuk said the blaze appears to have started in a second floor storage area.
“It was a little stubborn at first,” he said of the blaze.
"It was a little stubborn at first," he said of the blaze.

The fire was knocked down within an hour, but the A-frame design of the building was making it hard to completely extinguish hot spots.
There have been two previous fires at the building so arson investigators have been called to the scene. A cause was still under investigation There were no reports of injuries.