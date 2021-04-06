SAN JOSE (AP) — David Backes and Nicolas Deslauriers each had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks stopped San Jose’s four-game win streak with a 5-1 victory over the Sharks.
Adam Henrique, Isac Lundestrom and Max Comtois also scored for Anaheim, which had lost three in a row.
John Gibson made 34 saves. Patrick Marleau scored a power-play goal for San Jose, and Martin Jones made 29 stops.
