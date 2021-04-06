OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A standoff between Alameda County sheriff’s deputies and a man threatening to harm himself with a knife forced officials to shut down Terminal 1 at Oakland International Airport on Tuesday morning.

The incident began around 5:45 a.m. and impacted flights from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Delta and others. Airport officials said Terminal 2 — which is a hub for Southwest Airlines — was operational.

“We got a call from TSA, the man passed a note saying he needed help,” said Alameda County Sheriff’s PIO Deputy Tya Modeste. “When deputies assigned to the airport responded, the man immediately pulled out a knife and put it to his throat.”

The sheriff’s department tweeted: “Terminal 1 @IFlyOAKland we have a suicidal man with a knife threatening to harm himself. Deputies and crisis negotiators are speaking with the man to get him help. Terminal 1 has been evacuated while we work through the issue. Stay tuned”

Modeste said no one else was being threatened by the man.

“Right now, we have the situation isolated,” she told KPIX 5. “We have deputies, out crisis intervention unit on scene and inside and he is right there at (baggage) carousel 1. The entire Terminal 1 has been evacuated before the security checkpoint. Everything beyond is happening as it should.”

“We will negotiate with him as long as we need to try to bring this situation under control,” she added.

When asked about the man, Modeste replied: “He is very highly agitated. There are moments when he seems like he wants to cooperate. He seems like he wants help and then there are other times when he is extremely agitated. He has a very large, bladed knife at his neck.”

Passengers at the airport took to social media to post photos.

Lots of activity Terminal one Oakland International Airport pic.twitter.com/aaXSn8dBsp — Will MacNeil (@RFWill149) April 6, 2021

developing story