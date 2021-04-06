SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — After the pandemic cancelled many events last year, the city plans to host the return of Sunday Streets this weekend.
The Sunday Streets program — a collaboration between multiple city agencies, MUNI and the non-profit Livable City — will relaunch in a limited fashion beginning Saturday in the Chinatown and Bayside neighborhoods. The event promotes health and wellness by eliminating cars from some streets for a day.
The program was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The full Sunday Streets program will return in the fall at a site to be announced later.
In Chinatown, Chinatown Walkway Weekends is scheduled to run every Saturday and Sunday through the end of June from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Grant Avenue between California and Washington streets.
Bayside Saturdays will be held each Saturday in April from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Hunters Point Boulevard to celebrate the opening of the Bayview Quick-Build walking/biking path.
For more information, see sundaystreetssf.com.
