SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle as he crossed the street Saturday in San Francisco has been identified by the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office as 78-year-old Antonio Durano.

Durano, a San Francisco resident, was struck by a vehicle around 1:10 p.m. near the corner of Third and Folsom streets, according to police.

An off-duty San Francisco police officer who witnessed the hit-and-run collision was able to render aid to Durano. He was taken to the hospital, but he eventually succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The driver who struck the victim fled the scene but later returned. He has been identified as 19-year-old Othman Ahmedmohamed Alghazali of San Francisco.

Police initially arrested Alghazali on suspicion of hit-and-run.

Durano’s death marks the city’s fifth pedestrian fatality.

“Our hearts go out to those loved ones suffering in the aftermath of this tragedy,” said Jodie Medeiros, executive director of the pedestrian advocacy organization Walk San Francisco.

According to the group, both Third and Folsom streets are considered ‘high-injury streets,” which account for 13 percent of city streets where 75 percent of all severe and fatal traffic collisions occur.

“The funding and focus on fixing the most dangerous streets is sorely inadequate. And another precious life has been lost,” Medeiros said. “Far too many high-injury streets still haven’t had safety improvements, keeping all of us at risk when simply crossing the street.”

