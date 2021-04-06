SONOMA (CBS SF) — The Sonoma County District Attorney announced Tuesday that its office filed criminal charges against Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) for its role in causing the 2019 Kincade Fire.

Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said an investigation found that PG&E “recklessly” caused the fire back in Oct. of 2019, which resulted in the destruction of over 370 structures and injured six firefighters.

Ravitch charged PG&E with 5 felonies and 28 misdemeanors, including unlawfully causing a fire that resulted in great bodily injury, unlawfully causing a fire that resulted in the burning of inhabited structures, and unlawfully causing a fire that resulted in the burning of forest land, as well as various air pollution crimes.

The charges came after Ravitch says she investigated the scene of the fire, the Geysers Geothermal Field northeast of Geyserville, herself.

“I went with others from my team, along with CalFire, to the location in the Geysers where we believe the fire began as soon as it was safe to do so. Since that time, we have been working with CalFire and independent experts to determine the cause of and responsibility for the Kincade fire,” Ravitch said.

The Kincade Fire, which burned almost 78,000 acres and lasted for 15 days, was the biggest blaze of the 2019 wildfire season in California. It was the largest fire in the area until the lightning complex fires the following year.

The first hearing in Sonoma County Superior Court, Department 3, is scheduled for April 20.

In response, the company issued a statement denying it had committed a crime but accepting the finding that its transmission line was responsible for the fire.

““In the spirit of working to do what’s right for the victims, we will accept CAL FIRE’s finding that a PG&E transmission line caused the fire, even though we have not had access to the agency’s report or the evidence it gathered,” wrote PG&E CEO Patti Pope. “However, we do not believe there was any crime here. We remain committed to making it right for all those impacted and working to further reduce wildfire risk on our system.”