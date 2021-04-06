CONCORD (CBS SF) — A 46-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly tossing bricks onto state Highway 242 in Concord on multiple occasions, including one incident in which a grandmother was killed by a brick while riding with her grandchildren last year.
Mark Lawrence Navone was arrested on a no-bail warrant April 2, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s office. A spokesperson said a scheduled Tuesday afternoon arraignment hearing was postponed to April 16th.READ MORE: Town of Danville, Police Officer Sued Over Fatal Shooting Of Homeless Man Having Mental Health Crisis
Navone remained in custody on a no-bail warrant.
Navone was charged with murdering Antioch resident Margarita Ruiz, 63, who was hit by a brick on April 10, 2020 as she rode with her three grandchildren on Highway 242 near Highway 4 in Concord, according to the California Highway Patrol.READ MORE: Worker Seriously Injured by Falling Tree Near Pescadero Airlifted to Hospital
Ruiz’s 20-year-old grandson pulled over immediately and called 911. The woman’s granddaughters, ages 11 and 13, in the back seat were not injured.
Bay Area News Group reported Navone was also charged with mayhem for another brick-throwing incident in which a driver was partially blinded and suffered a fractured skull in December. He also faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with four other brick- or rock-throwing attacks, according to court records cited by Bay Area News Group.MORE NEWS: Cases of United Kingdom COVID Variant Appear In Marin County For 1st Time
The records also reportedly include special allegations that say Navone has prior convictions for robbery and firing a gun from a vehicle.