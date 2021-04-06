ATHERTON (KPIX) — A high school in Atherton was on lockdown for more than 2 hours Tuesday, after police received a swatting call from a young man saying he was armed and threatening to shoot.

According to police, the caller said he was holed up at Menlo-Atherton High School and was armed with weapons and ammunition.

Shortly afterwards, police said there was another call from the same person, saying he was barricaded at a house, and was threatening to shoot.

Fearing for students’ safety, school authorities placed the school on lockdown around 11:30 a.m.

Police responded to the school located in the 500 block of Middlefield Road and searched the campus, as well as the home, and found nothing.

Students were able to leave campus around 1:50 p.m., according to police.

No word on the caller’s identity.

According to 911.gov, swatting is a false report to 911 and other emergency services aimed at getting authorities to send a SWAT team to a location ‘where no emergency exists.’