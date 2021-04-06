SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) – The Warriors scored a much-needed win Tuesday night, beating the Milwaukee Bucks, 122-121.
Kelly Oubre Jr. converted a pair of free throws with 7.7 seconds left to give Golden State the lead and Milwaukee missed at the end allowing the Warriors to hold on to a one-pont lead.READ MORE: Google Unveils Multi-Billion Dollar Plan For Massive Urban Village In Downtown San Jose
In a furious finish like those Golden State teams of years past, Stephen Curry made a 3-pointer with 1:06 to play on the way to 41 points with five 3-pointers as his team worked until the final buzzer to snap a three-game losing streak.READ MORE: Swatting Call Puts Atherton High School On Lockdown
Jrue Holiday scored the go-ahead basket after his offensive rebound with 29 seconds left.MORE NEWS: Town of Danville, Police Officer Sued Over Fatal Shooting Of Homeless Man Having Mental Health Crisis
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.