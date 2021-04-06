SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Fire crews on Tuesday afternoon were forced to airlift a tree worker seriously injured by a falling tree near Pescadero, according to authorities.

Calfire officials confirmed that the incident near the Pescadero area in San Mateo County, not far from Butano State Park.

A tweet by the Calfire CZU Twitter account later said that a tree worker suffered major injuries after being struck by a falling tree at around 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters used a rope system to get the victim 300 feet down a steep hill prior to loading him into a medivac helicopter provided by Stanford Life Flight, which airlifted the victim to a hospital for treatment shortly before 5 p.m.

TREE INJURY: A man has been rescued from a steep hillside and airlifted to the hospital with major injuries. Today around 3:30, the tree worker was hit by a falling tree near Pescadero. Firefighters used a rope system to extricate him 300 feet down a steep hill. pic.twitter.com/EBXn7rC13J — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) April 7, 2021 READ MORE: Cases of United Kingdom COVID Variant Appear In Marin County For 1st Time

Authorities said the San Mateo County Fire Department, the Coastside Fire Department, the Loma Mar Fire Department and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the incident.

MORE: The incident took place just outside the #CZULightningComplex burn area. pic.twitter.com/VtoieVgRxE — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) April 7, 2021

Butano State Park is currently closed because of the fires from last year. The incident took place just outside the CZU Lightning Complex burn area.