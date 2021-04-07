COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — State health officials on January 25 lifted the  restrictive statewide stay-at-home order tied to ICU capacity for the hospital region that had been since December.

The lifting of the order has allowed businesses to reopen in Bay Area in accordance with state and county guidelines. As state health officials have noted, individual counties are allowed to make restrictions tighter with guidelines issued by their local health department, but counties cannot institute restrictions that are more relaxed than state guidelines.

As of April 7, all Bay Area counties except for Solano County have returned to the Orange Tier. Contra Costa, Napa and Sonoma counties all moved to the Orange Tier on April 7. Solano County currently remains in the Red Tier. Individual county’s are providing updated information online as to what is allowed to be open in their respective areas.

State officials additionally announced on April 6 that —  based on vaccine distribution and a continuing decline in new hospitalizations — all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted statewide on June 15 as long as California does not experience a new surge in cases and positivity rate.