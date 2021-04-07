SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The family of a man shot to death by San Jose Police back in January announced Wednesday it is suing the department over the incident after body camera footage showed the victim was unarmed.

Officers shot and killed 27-year-old David Tovar Jr. on Jan. 21, claiming the Gilroy parolee wanted for a string of violent crimes had a gun. But footage of the incident released last month showed officers shooting Tovar moments after they arrived on scene. A gun was never recovered from Tovar.

Tovar, who police characterized as a documented gang member, was wanted in connection with a homicide and other shootings in Gilroy and Morgan Hill and had arrest warrants for weapons charges in San Jose. He was also suspected of more than a dozen robberies and auto thefts, according to police.

On the night of the shooting, officers shot Tovar from the ground floor while he ran across the second-floor balcony of the Villa Fairlane apartment complex. Reportedly Tovar reached into waistband for what they thought was a handgun, but what later police identified as either a cell phone or screwdriver, which were both on his person when he was apprehended.

“Officers failed to provide any warning before peppering Mr. Tovar and the Apartment Complex with bullets,” said a statement from the law firm Pointer and Buelna, who are represent Tovar’s family. “Inexplicably, Officers failed to make any attempts to de-escalate the situation or use less lethal force prior to opening fire with their military-style assault rifles.”

Tovar later died at the hospital, but not after an officer sic-ed a police dog on Tovar as he suffered from his wounds.

“The family demands and deserves that the shooting officers be immediately arrested and prosecuted for Mr. Tovar’s death,” the law firm said in a statement.

Will update this story when new details are learned.