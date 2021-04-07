OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) – A 2-alarm fire that started Wednesday afternoon at a single-story house in the 1000 block of 69th Avenue in Oakland has been extinguished, officials said.
The fire was reported around 4 p.m. and went to a second alarm before being put out at 4:41 p.m.READ MORE: Hackers Disrupt San Jose Church's Online Easter Service with Profanity, Racist Hate Speech
There are no known injuries, and some pets were safely removed from the residence, officials said.READ MORE: 'Vaccine Passports' Being Looked At For More Than Just Travel
The cause of the fire is under investigation.MORE NEWS: Suspect Wounded In Aptos After Opening Fire On Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Deputies
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.