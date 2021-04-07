COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) – A 2-alarm fire that started Wednesday afternoon at a single-story house in the 1000 block of 69th Avenue in Oakland has been extinguished, officials said.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. and went to a second alarm before being put out at 4:41 p.m.

There are no known injuries, and some pets were safely removed from the residence, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

