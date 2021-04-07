FREMONT (CBS SF) — The Fremont Police Department on Wednesday identified the officer and the suspect involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting along state Highway 84 last month.

The shooting happened on March 24 at around 2:48 p.m. following a police chase of a robbery suspect that ended on eastbound highway 84, just west of the Newark Blvd./Ardenwood Blvd. exit. on the Fremont/Newark border. Police said the shooting took place within the jurisdiction of the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities identified the suspect as 34-year-old Oakland resident Joshua James Gloria. The CHP said Gloria was behind the wheel of a vehicle that had been reported stolen and was associated with an armed robbery. CHP also said Gloria was in possession of a firearm at the time of the shooting.

The officer involved was identified as Brian Burch, a six-year veteran of the Fremont Police Department and currently assigned to the Traffic Unit.

The CHP Golden Gate Division and the Alameda County District Attorney are investigating this incident. Police said updates to the investigation can be found online at fremontpolice.gov/aboutus/transparency-portal.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the California Highway Patrol Investigative Tip line at 707-917-4491.

The incident was the third shooting involving Fremont police officers this year.

Last week, Fremont police shot and killed a man in a hotel parking lot during a surveillance operation. In that incident, a police captain said detectives were trying to take the suspect into custody but, when he refused to comply, a K-9 officer was deployed and during the confrontation, the two detectives fired their service weapons at the suspect.

Police have not identified the deceased suspect nor the officers who shot him.