SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — For the second time in two months, a KPIX 5 journalist was the victim of a crime while on the job.
The reporter and his security guard were near Stow Lake in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on Wednesday when the two were pepper-sprayed during an attempted robbery of the reporter’s video camera.READ MORE: Multi-Car Crash Blocks 4 Lanes On Bay Bridge
After the robbers stole the camera, the security guard chased them. While fleeing one of the robbers was hit by their own getaway car and dropped the camera.READ MORE: A’s Rally to Beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 for 1st Win Of Season
The suspects left the scene in a Chevrolet SS with Nevada license plates. Both the reporter and the guard are okay.MORE NEWS: SF Board of Education Commits To In-Person Learning For All Students In Fall