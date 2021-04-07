COTATI (KPIX) — A flock of feathered invaders is starting to cause problems for some residents in the North Bay town of Cotati.

Chickens have long been part of North Bay’s history. At one time, Petaluma was known as the chicken capitol of the world. But now worlds are colliding as human residents try to cope with roosters taking over a neighborhood in Cotati.

Roosters roam an area off Old Redwood Highway and Gravenstein Way, crossing the streets and at times causing a traffic hazard. Many who live in the area say they are conflicted about the birds: they’re a nuisance but residents also love having them around.

The roosters will serenade you while you’re pumping gas or even keep you company as you wait for prescriptions at the drive-through pharmacy’s window. They are also not shy about providing residents with an early wake-up crow.

“3 o’clock in the morning, but I get up at 3 o’clock in the morning, so they don’t bother me,” said Cotati resident Karen Jahanshahi.

As much as locals enjoy having them around, these roosters sometimes are not the most considerate neighbors.

“I’m the one that complained about the bird crap on the fence,” Cotati resident John Schoeller told KPIX.

Schoeller hoped the spikes he installed on the fence would replace the droppings, but no luck. When asked what he does about the problem, Schoeller replied, “Nothing we can do. Just hose it off.”

The City of Cotati estimates there are more than 40 roosters living in the area of Old Redwood Highway and Highway 116. City officials reached out to North Bay Animal Services to help trap some of the birds.

“When you go from 5 to 10 to 20 to 40, it becomes an issue where you’re concerned about traffic issues and health issues,” explained Mark Scott, the Executive Director of North Bay Animal Services.

Currently, about a dozen roosters have been corralled and are at the shelter just waiting for their “for-feather homes.”

Scott said the right owner will have certain qualities.

“Someone that has a love for special roosters that have come from a well-known area where people have named them and feeding for years,” he said.

Some local are hoping not all of the roosters will find new homes. They admit the birds are part of what keeps this community special.

“It’s a ‘Keep Cotati weird’ thing,” said Schoeller. “I don’t know if I want to keep Cotati weird, but I am OK with the chickens being here.”

North Bay Animal Services said it is currently at capacity with the birds at the shelter and will not trap anymore roosters until the ones they have are adopted.