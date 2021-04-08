ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — A gas leak has closed a major intersection in Alameda and prompted evacuations in the area Thursday morning, authorities said.
Alameda police said the intersection of High Street and Central Avenue was currently closed to all traffic because of the gas leak, caused when a construction crew struck a large gas line.
Residents have been evacuated and will not be permitted to return to their homes until it is safe to do so, police said.
Residents within a three-block radius of the busy intersection were advised to shelter in place while crews fix the gas leak.
PG&E was shutting down the gas grid in Alameda as of 11 a.m. which will cause gas outages, according to police.
The High St./Central Ave. intersection between Santa Clara Ave. and Encinal Ave. was expected to remain closed for an extended period of time. People were urged to use alternative routes and avoid the area.