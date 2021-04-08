SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Starting April 23, fans can attend Golden State Warriors games at Chase Center, the team announced Thursday.

Per recent changes in regulations by California’s Department of Public Health, the arena can accommodate 35% audience capacity.

“The 35% capacity allowance is subject to the State’s physical distancing requirements, and the actual percentage of fan capacity that will be permitted on a per game basis may vary based on local health approval and subsequent guidance issued by the State and the County,” the team stated in its announcement.

To attend games, fans must produce “either proof of a full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test that was administered within 48 hours prior to the game.” Those who purchase tickets seven days before the game can also receive, for free, an at-home Lucira Health COVID-19 test to be taken within 48 hours before the game.

Fans don’t need to provide a negative COVID-19 test result if they’re vaccinated, unless their seats are within 30 feet of the basketball court.

Chase Center security will enforce these requirements and will discourage all informal pre- and post-game gatherings outside the arena.

The announcement comes after both California and San Francisco announced changes in regulations on indoor events, citing positive movements in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first Warriors game fans can attend is their match against the Denver Nuggets on April 23.