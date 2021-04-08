ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — A gas leak has closed a major intersection in Alameda Thursday morning, authorities said.
Alameda police said the intersection of High Street and Central Avenue was currently closed to all traffic because of the gas leak.
Residents within a three-block radius of the busy intersection were advised to shelter in place while crews fix the gas leak.
Police urged people to use alternative routes and avoid the area.
There was no immediate word on what caused the gas leak.