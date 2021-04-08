SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The bunting is up and, in just a few hours, the statue of Willie Mays won’t look quite so lonely at the corner of Third and King in San Francisco.

The Giants home opener is Friday at 1:05 p.m. This season, no cardboard cutouts but real, live fans in the stands — 8,900 of them to be exact.

“To be able to play before fans, I know our players are excited, the organization is really excited,” said Staci Slaughter, executive vice president of communications for the Giants.

You will need more than just a ticket to get in.

For a hint, note the words “Vax Up” painted on the field.

“That includes being two weeks past your final vaccine (dose) and you can show an electronic copy (of your COVID-19 vaccination record), you can bring a paper copy and we’re asking fans to show those documents,” Slaughter said.

If you are not vaccinated or not two weeks past your final dose, you will also need a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the first pitch.

“Be prepared to show a copy of negative COVID test, the results need to be received.”

Fans will be seated in pods, socially distanced in nine zones throughout the stadium, and will enter via the gate closest to their seat.

When it comes time for peanuts and cracker jacks, concessions will be handled via an app or a QR code.

“You’ll get a text to tell you when it’s ready and you walk up to your designated concession stand to pick up your food,” Slaughter said.