RODEO (CBS SF) — A couple in Rodeo face multiple charges of felony child abuse after their 11-year-old daughter died suddenly last month.
Rene Mauricio Diaz and Crystal McKinsey Diaz face four counts of child abuse as well as torture and aggravated mayhem charges for their role in the girl’s death.READ MORE: Lawrence Livermore Researchers Testing Out Nuclear Blast Defense Against Earth-Threatening Asteroids
Charging documents from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office say the abuse lasted over a 5-month period, beginning in November of last year. The couple was arrested on March 23, when they reported that their daughter was found dead in their master bedroom.READ MORE: Draymond Green Reveals What He Told Then-Warriors Teammate Kevin Durant in Famous Meme
Authorities had not confirmed the cause of the girl’s death as of press time.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Gas Leak At Major Intersection In Alameda Prompts Evacuations
The couple remain in jail, held on $1,400,000 bail each. Their hearing is scheduled for next week.