SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Cruz on Thursday arrested a man suspected of stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a jewelry store near the city’s Riverwalk Park, authorities said.

Early Wednesday morning at approximately 3 a.m., Santa Cruz police responded to the Super Silver Jewelry store on the 1300 block of Pacific Avenue after a report of a commercial burglary. Arriving officers discovered the front window of the business had been smashed and several items of jewelry had been stolen.

Officers searched the business and determined the suspect had already fled the business. The total loss to the business is still being tallied, but is estimated to be tens of thousands of dollars.

Later that day, Santa Cruz police asked for the community’s help identifying the suspect in the case by providing an image of the suspect from surveillance video. A community member soon responded, notifying police officers they recognized the suspect.

Police investigated further and were able to confirm the suspect identity as 34-year-old Santa Cruz County resident Gregory Richard Burros.

Thursday morning at about 10 a.m., officers spotted a vehicle on the 100 block of Doyle Street believed to be associated with the suspect. Officers watched the vehicle for a period of time, positively identifying the suspect and ultimately contacting and arresting Burros.

Police detectives are currently looking into possible connections between Burros and other burglaries in the area. Police are asking anyone with information about the case or related cases to contact Santa Cruz Police Department Detective Trevor Kendall at (831) 420-5963 or leave information on the Crime Tip Line at (831) 420-5995.