UNION CITY (BCN) — Union City police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of raping a child.
While few specific details have been made publicly available, police said detectives began investigating the case on March 23 and identified Manuel Ricardo Ramirez Siguenza as the suspect wanted for rape by means of force, lewd acts with a minor under the age of 14, and rape of a minor under the age of 14.
Ramirez Siguenza is described as a 46-year-old Hispanic male, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 170 pounds.
He is known to have associates and family members in the Sacramento, San Jose, Fresno and the Southern California areas.
Anyone with information about the case or where Ramirez Siguenza can be found is urged to contact Detective Moreno at (510) 675-5354.
