PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Social media sites Facebook and Instagram went offline Thursday afternoon suddenly, without warning.
DownDetector.com first received reports of the Facebook going offline at 2:15 p.m. Instagram went offline closer to 2:30 p.m.READ MORE: COVID Reopening: San Francisco Announces Plans for Indoor Live Events to Resume
Neither company has commented on the outage as of press time.READ MORE: SFPD Release Updated Sketch of Toddler After Going Missing 5 Years Ago
Service to both Facebook and Instagram a little after 3 p.m..MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Alameda Gas Leak Capped; Evacuations, Shelter-In-Place Lifted
Return to the story for updates.