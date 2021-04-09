SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire was burning at a strip mall in San Jose Thursday morning.
The San Jose Fire Department reported at about 6:15 a.m. that crews had responded to the fire on the 1200 block of Story Road near the Interstate 280/680-U.S. 101 interchange.
2nd alarm commercial fire at Felipe/Story in a 5 unit strip mall. Heavy smoke and fire in the end unit. Crews arrived at scene and stopped extension into the other units. Fire now under control no injuries pic.twitter.com/BuQjUC0PPs
— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) April 8, 2021
Story Road was closed between McLaughlin Ave and Felipe Ave. as crews battled the fire, which was declared under control at 6:50 a.m., the fire department said.
There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Story Road remained closed in the area as firefighters continued mop-up operations.