SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire was burning at a strip mall in San Jose Thursday morning.

The San Jose Fire Department reported at about 6:15 a.m. that crews had responded to the fire on the 1200 block of Story Road near the Interstate 280/680-U.S. 101 interchange.

Story Road was closed between McLaughlin Ave and Felipe Ave. as crews battled the fire, which was declared under control at 6:50 a.m., the fire department said.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Story Road remained closed in the area as firefighters continued mop-up operations.