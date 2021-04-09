NEWARK (CBS SF) — Firefighters in the East Bay were able to knock down a fire inside a commercial building Friday morning, according to authorities.
The Alameda County Fire Department Twitter account posted about the fire late Friday morning. According to officials crews responded to a commercial alarm sounding on Filbert Street in Newark at 8:48 a.m. Friday morning.
Arriving crews called for a first alarm structure response at around 9 a.m. Firefighters had some difficulty locating and accessing the fire partly due to heavy smoke in the building.
ACFD crews responded to a commercial alarm sounding at 8:48 AM on Filbert Street in Newark, CA. The crews called for a 1st alarm structure response around 9:00 AM. Locating & accessing the fire was difficult, combined with heavy smoke in the building, which led to a 2nd (cont) pic.twitter.com/6UyTaHWcCf
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) April 9, 2021
Crews called a second alarm shortly after 9 a.m. Fire sprinklers in the building helped hold the fire to a large piece of machinery. The fire was fire knocked down by 9:28 a.m.
Minimal smoke was visible from the outside of the building and there were no known injuries in connection with the incident. Alameda County Fire acknowledged the assistance of the Fremont Fire Department in responding to the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.