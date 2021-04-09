MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A bicyclist was killed Thursday in a collision with a vehicle in Martinez.
Officers with the Martinez Police Department responded Thursday at around 8 a.m. to the 1800 block of Arnold Drive on a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.READ MORE: Sheriff Launches Investigation Into Sexual Assault Allegations Against Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli
Responding officers located a man suffering from injuries suffered in the collision.READ MORE: Attack on Elderly Asian Woman in San Francisco Not Racially Motivated, Attorney Says
He was transported to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation, but police said it does not appear alcohol or drugs played a role in it.MORE NEWS: Mental Health Professionals Advise Hybrid Approach When Returning to Work After Pandemic
The identity of the victim was not immediately available Thursday.