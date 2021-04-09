SAN JOSE (KPIX) — In just a matter of days, nearly all Californians will be eligible to get the COVID vaccine but getting an appointment may not be easy as the state expects a shortage in supply beginning next week.

“There’s going to be a bit of a backlog in the next couple of weeks,” said Stanford University infectious disease expert Dr. Yvonne Maldonado.

The supply is expected to decrease by 33 percent due to a Johnson & Johnson manufacturing issue.

The state received 2.4 million doses this week and expects to receive 400,000 fewer doses next week. It expects to get 1.9 million doses the week after next.

News of the shortage comes just days after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state would dispense with the use of color-code tiers and fully reopen on June 15 so long as hospitalizations remain low and vaccinations ramp up. He also declared that the vaccine supply would steadily increase.

“We have been assured by Johnson & Johnson that they remain committed to meeting their contract of delivering 100 million doses by the end of May,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

A San Mateo County spokesperson told KPIX they’ve scaled back plans for first-dose clinics as a result of the reduction in supply.

The spokesperson also said the entire state has plans to reduce first-dose allocations across all counties proportionately.

Meanwhile, Facebook announced it is helping with an effort to get vaccines into the arms of residents in the underserved communities of Belle Haven in Menlo Park, as well as in North Fair Oaks and East Palo Alto.

“We’re essentially taking our site and converting it to a vaccination site,” said Facebook public policy manager of community engagement Ashley Quintana.

The social media giant’s headquarters in Menlo Park was converted into a clinic and will receive its first patients starting April 10. The company, which partnered with local agencies and non-profits, hopes to vaccinate as many as 10,000 people.

“We’re really hoping to continue these but, at the end of the day, it’s all dependent on the supply,” Quintana said.

For more information on the Facebook vaccination clinic and whether you’re eligible, head to http://www.ravenswoodfhn.org or text (650) 383-2331.