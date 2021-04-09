COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Oakland were able to knock down a grass fire burning alongside westbound lanes of I-580 near Keller Avenue, according to authorities.

The Oakland Fire Department Twitter account first posted about the fire at about 12:30 p.m. Multiple fire units responded as well as California Highway Patrol and Oakland police to assist with traffic control.

The Oakland Firefighters Twitter account posted a brief Citizen App clip that showed a large plume of smoke rising from the hillside along the freeway.

The fire forced the closure of the right lanes and the shoulder of the freeway, according to CHP. Motorists were advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

At around 1 p.m., Oakland Fire updated the incident to say that the fire was under control.

While the fire has been knocked down, lanes of the freeway are still closed and traffic is being impacted.