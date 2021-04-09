OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Oakland were able to knock down a grass fire burning alongside westbound lanes of I-580 near Keller Avenue, according to authorities.

The Oakland Fire Department Twitter account first posted about the fire at about 12:30 p.m. Multiple fire units responded as well as California Highway Patrol and Oakland police to assist with traffic control.

Multiple #OFD Crews are responding to an Approx 1.5 acre Brushfire off 580 near Keller & Mountain Blvd. CHP and OPD have been requested for traffic control. — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) April 9, 2021

The Oakland Firefighters Twitter account posted a brief Citizen App clip that showed a large plume of smoke rising from the hillside along the freeway.

The fire forced the closure of the right lanes and the shoulder of the freeway, according to CHP. Motorists were advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

UPDATE: Fire on Westbound I-580 West of Keller Ave in Oakland. Right Lanes and Shoulder Closed. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) April 9, 2021

At around 1 p.m., Oakland Fire updated the incident to say that the fire was under control.

UPDATE: Incident Commander has placed the incident at WB 580 UNDER CONTROL as of 1PM. #OFD https://t.co/1fe1oZZK6S — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) April 9, 2021

While the fire has been knocked down, lanes of the freeway are still closed and traffic is being impacted.