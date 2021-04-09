COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
Filed Under:Echo Summit, Lake Tahoe, Rockslide, Sierra Nevada, U.S. Highway 50

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS SF) — A large rockslide in the Sierra has blocked a major artery from the Bay Area to Lake Tahoe Friday.

Caltrans said the rockslide happened  just after 6 a.m. on U.S. Highway 50 just east of Echo Summit. The rockslide has closed both eastbound and westbound lanes.

There was no estimated time of reopening.

