EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS SF) — A large rockslide in the Sierra has blocked a major artery from the Bay Area to Lake Tahoe Friday.
Caltrans said the rockslide happened just after 6 a.m. on U.S. Highway 50 just east of Echo Summit. The rockslide has closed both eastbound and westbound lanes.
There was no estimated time of reopening.
#TrafficAlert UPDATE #1 in @CountyElDorado: 🚨Rockslide on US-50 just east of Echo Summit. EB & WB lanes CLOSED. 🚧 #KnowBeforeYouGo @Caltrux @CHP_Valley @CHP_Truckee @CHPPlacerville @cityofslt @CaltransHQ @CaltransDist10 @CaltransD4 @CHPSouthLake @CALFIRENEU @NevadaCountyCA pic.twitter.com/vKon6wof0TMORE NEWS: Oakland Police Request Public's Help in Finding Missing Man
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 9, 2021