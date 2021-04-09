OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — Oakland Police requested the public’s help Friday in finding a missing man with dementia.
Edwin Roldan, 62, was last seen on Wednesday around 7 p.m. at his family’s home in the 1600 block of 85th Avenue.READ MORE: Man Shot Dead In East Oakland; 3rd Homicide In Less Than 24 Hours
Roldan is a Hispanic man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds and has grey and brown hair and brown eyes. He is missing three upper front teeth.
He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.READ MORE: Sheriff Launches Investigation Into Sexual Assault Allegations Against Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli
Police said Roldan is at-risk and suffers from dementia and PTSD.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.MORE NEWS: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.