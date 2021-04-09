COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — Oakland Police requested the public’s help Friday in finding a missing man with dementia.

Edwin Roldan, 62, was last seen on Wednesday around 7 p.m. at his family’s home in the 1600 block of 85th Avenue.

Roldan is a Hispanic man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds and has grey and brown hair and brown eyes. He is missing three upper front teeth.

Edwin Roldan (Courtesy of Oakland police)

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Police said Roldan is at-risk and suffers from dementia and PTSD.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.

