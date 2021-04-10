OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County residents 16 and older will be allowed to book appointments at the Oakland Coliseum mass vaccination site starting Saturday as federal health officials wound down their role at the facility and a local-state partnership took over.

Health officials said Contra Costa and Alameda county residents ages 16 years and older can book appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255.

The site will be transitioning from a state-federal partnership on Sunday serving Alameda County residents to a regional partnership between the State of California, Alameda and Contra Costa counties. FEMA will remain involved, but will not longer providing supplies of vaccines.

“The only change is that we are not going to get the direct allocation of vaccines from the federal government,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said of the transition at a Tuesday news conference. “That’s the only change. Otherwise there will be no perceptible change to the public.”

The site was set up to vaccinate 6,000 people per day, but has been administering up to 7,500 shots per day, according to the state Office of Emergency Services. Newsom said it was too early to tell if those numbers will go down without the federal pipeline.

“The issue is again constraint, the issue is supply,” he said. “So we are working with the county and in the case of Northern California…We are working with two counties — Alameda County and Contra Costa County — forming a regional partnership with FEMA, CalOES.”

“We will be matching the allocations coming from those two counties with the state allocation of vaccines,” Newsom added.