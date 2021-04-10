SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 3.4 magnitude quake rumbled near Calistoga Saturday morning and was felt across California’s Wine Country.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at 7:13 a.m. with a epicenter near St. Helena Road in the coastal mountain range between Santa Rosa and St. Helena. It was at the southern end of the Maacama Fault Zone.
The quake was widely felt in Santa Rosa, Calistoga and St. Helena, but was not large enough to do any damage.
Cat going a little nuts this morning after small 3.1 earthquake, Santa Rosa. I didn't even feel it. If you watch, dog pops his head up & is not amused. Wondering how cats get away with stuff most likely. Pandemic has got all stir crazy, Right?! #earthquake #California #SantaRosa pic.twitter.com/pxKDy6cNyb
— Amy Lieberfarb (@amylieberfarb) March 5, 2021
Calistoga city officials sent out an alert email that read: “The City is aware of the 3.4M earthquake centered south of Calistoga that occurred at 7:13 this morning. At this time there is no reported damage to any city infrastructure and there is no interruption to city services.”
An unrelated 3.0 magnitude quake rattled the Livermore Valley at 4:50 a.m. near the Los Positas Fault.
The USGS said the epicenter was near Del Valle Regional Park and was felt in Livermore but not in nearby communities.