SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Just in time for California’s reopening from all COVID-19 restrictions and the first unencumbered summer travel season since 2019, prices at the gas pump have again soared to a nation’s high of $3.99 a gallon in San Francisco.

That was the news Sunday from Oil Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey. Lundberg says the average price of regular-grade gasoline was $2.94 per gallon — 93 cents higher than it was a year ago.

While San Francisco’s price was more than $1 higher, Baton Rouge had the nation’s lowest at $2.50 a gallon.

With California health officials preparing to lift all COVID-19 restrictions by June 15, Bay Area residents will likely be hitting the road in record numbers over the summer months after spending much of the last 13 months staying in their homes.

Disneyland and other amusement parks will have no limitations on visitors and hotels, restaurants, parks and resorts will also be able to operate at full capacity.

The Bay Area wasn’t alone when it came to high pump prices in the state.

According to the Southern California AAA, the average price of self-serve regular gasoline in the Los Angeles-Long Beach area is $3.97 per gallon, which is two cents higher than last week, 16 cents higher than last month, and 97 cents higher than last year.

In San Diego, the average price is $3.97, which is one cent higher than last week, 18 cents more than than last month, and 99 cents higher than last year.

On the Central Coast, the average price is $3.93, which is one cent higher than last week, 20 cents higher than last month, and 83 cents higher than last year.

In Riverside, the average per-gallon price is $3.90, which is one cent higher than last week, 16 cents higher than last month, and $1.03 higher than last year. In Bakersfield, the $3.83 average price is two cents higher than last week, 18 cents higher than last month, and 96 cents higher than a year ago today.

“Oil Price Information Service and the California Energy Commission report that production of local gasoline increased during four of the past five weeks, indicating anticipation of stronger demand in coming weeks as pandemic restrictions ease,” said Auto Club spokesman Jeffrey Spring. “This trend runs counter to oil prices easing internationally because of COVID-related shutdowns in Europe and Africa. We’ll see in the coming weeks if tempering oil prices have an effect on local gas prices.”