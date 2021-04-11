RICHMOND (CBS SF) — As EKE Motorsports owner Danny Sun watched the surveillance video, anger and horror crept across his face as one of his employee’s attempted to stop a brazen carjacking from his lot.

It occurred Friday afternoon at his lot in Richmond.

“I cannot believe it,” Sun told KPIX 5. “(The robber) could have killed (my worker) right there.”

On the surveillance footage, a man is seen walking up to a worker and saying he wanted to buy a white 2016 Audi S5.

“He wants to pay cash for it. It’s $31,000. I said I’m going to show it to you myself,” said Sun, who was away from the business at the time and talking with his employee on a cell phone.

But before Sun could get back to the car dealership, the robber demanded the car key as he sat inside the Audi.

“He said he’s got a gun in his pocket, what looked like a triangular shape,” Sun said. “Then of course my employee had to give him the keys.”

But as the robber tried to drive off, the worker stood in front to block the car.

“He shouldn’t have tried to stop him,” Sun said. “He thought he was probably going to be in trouble.”

The suspect drove the car at the worker. The worker jumped onto the hood and grabbed the roof. As the suspect stepped on the gas, the acceleration caused the worker to fall to the ground from the roof of the Audi.

The worker was seen in the footage getting back up to chase after the robber with his own car. Sun said the worker caught up with him a few blocks away, but the robber hit the worker’s car and drove away. The worker had scrapes and bruises. He took a couple of days off.

“(The suspect) needs to be brought to justice. He needs to be behind bars,” said Sun.

They said the suspect is White, in his 20’s, and around 5′ 9″. He was wearing a Pizza Planet t-shirt from the Toy Story movie.

Sun said the Audi has no plates and has front and back damage.

He said what made him really upset was how the responding Richmond police officer classified the incident.

“(The officer) was telling me that this is an auto theft case. But this is not an auto theft case. This is an assault with a deadly weapon and this is armed robbery cause he said he had a gun in his pocket,” said Sun.

KPIX 5 reached out to the Richmond Police Department, but we did not hear back from them on Saturday night.

Sun has offered a $1,000 reward. The newly formed “Crimes Against Asians Reward Fund” is adding another $2,500, making the total reward amount at $3,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.