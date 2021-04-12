SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SFS/BCN) — A 53-year-old Asian man was stabbed multiple times during a robbery late Saturday night on Exeter Street in San Francisco, police said.
San Francisco police officers from Bayview Station responded to a report of robbery and aggravated assault at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Upon arriving at the scene, they found a victim suffering from severe stab wounds. After receiving medical aid, the victim told police a male stranger approached him from behind and demanded his money. The suspect then stabbed him with a knife.
The suspect took the victim's backpack and ran to a car, which he used to flee the scene, police said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.