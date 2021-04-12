MARTINEZ (BCN) — A bicyclist struck and killed by a vehicle in Martinez on Thursday has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office as 65-year-old Russell Lee Hofeling.
Martinez police responded around 8 a.m. Thursday to the collision reported in the 1800 block of Arnold Drive and arrived to find Hofeling, a Martinez resident who succumbed to his injuries after being taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.
Police said impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the collision. No other details about the vehicle or driver were immediately available.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Martinez Police Cpl. Craig Schnabel at cschnabel@cityofmartinez.org or (925) 494-8085.