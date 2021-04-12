OAKLAND (CBS SF) – AC Transit announced Monday the resumption of bus lines serving several East Bay schools as campuses reopen for in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said the lines serving two schools in the Newark Unified School District, four schools in the Oakland Unified School District and four schools in the West Contra Costa Unified School District would resume service on April 19.

In Newark, line 620 serving Newark Junior High School and lines 626, 628 and 629 serving Newark Memorial High School will resume.

For the Oakland Unified School District, the reactivated lines include Line 648 for Community Day School, and lines 696 and 651 for Oakland Technical High School.

A total of nine lines will resume service for students attending Montera Middle School (614, 642, 646, 649, 650, 653, 655, 660 and 677.) Nine other lines will resume service for students at Skyline High School (617, 638, 639, 646, 648, 649, 652, 658 and 662.)

In the West Contra Costa district, service resumes for students attending Juan Crespi Middle School in El Sobrante (lines 669, 672 and 676), DeJean Middle in Richmond (line 681), Korematsu Middle in El Cerrito (line 684), and De Anza High School in Richmond (lines 669 and 676).

Transit officials stressed that riders may experience delays due to ongoing social distancing requirements, which limit the capacity of buses to 10 passengers on standard buses and 16 on articulated buses. When buses reach capacity, operators may bypass stops except to drop passengers off.

Riders can check the capacity of buses in real time on their website, through their mobile apps, by calling customer service at 510-891-477 or by calling 511.