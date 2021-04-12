SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – High fives for Number 30!
Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has broken Wilt Chamberlain's record, scoring the most points ever in the team's franchise history.
The number to beat was 17,783.
Curry sailed right by with a 2-pointer in the first quarter of the game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.
Coach Steve Kerr told reporters ahead of Monday night’s game, “It’s just an incredible feat. Passing Wilt in anything statistically is sort of remarkable because his name is all over the record books.”