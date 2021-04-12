SAN MATEO (BCN/CBS SF) – Human remains were found Monday morning off Kebet Ridge Road in unincorporated San Mateo County, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The remains were discovered at about 9 a.m. in the area near Woodside/Sky Londa. No other details were immediately available.
Anyone who has information about the remains can get in touch with Detective Piper at (650) 363-4062 or at piper@smcgov.org.
People who want to remain anonymous can call the anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.
