BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland woman wore a wedding dress to get vaccinated over the weekend.

The University of Maryland Medical System shared photos on Twitter of Sarah Studley, all decked out in white, getting her covid-19 vaccination at M&T Bank Stadium.

Her wedding reception was cancelled due to the pandemic, so Studley decided to not let the dress go to waste.

Maryland moved into Phase 3 of the state’s vaccination plan Monday, meaning anyone 16 or older is eligible to receive the vaccination around the state.