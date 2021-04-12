PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) — A 27-year-old Petaluma man tried to rescue a car from an auto yard and ended up in police custody Sunday afternoon.
Police arrested Logan Reece after finding him inside the locked yard of a business in the 500 block of E. Washington Street.
Petaluma police responded to a 12:10 p.m. report that a man had scaled a barbed-wire fence and was trespassing. Officers arrived and found the front gate of the business heavily damaged.
After initially refusing to respond to officers, Reece eventually surrendered. As officers were taking him into custody, however, the suspect attempted to flee and became combative. Officers used a restraint device to immobilize Reece.
Investigators determined Reece had unsuccessfully attempted to drive a vehicle through the gate.
Reece was arrested on suspicion of numerous charges, including vehicle theft, resisting arrest, felony vandalism and trespassing.
