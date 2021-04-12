SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 41-year-old San Francisco man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting an Asian American couple in North Beach — an April 4th attack that left a 65-year-old man unconscious and hospitalized with a head injury.

San Francisco police said Dewayne Kemp has been booked into county jail on charges of assault likely to create great bodily injury, battery causing serious bodily injury, elder abuse and a felony enhancement.

The assault occurred in the area of Broadway and Montgomery Street. Officers were dispatched to the scene to investigate reports of an aggravated assault.

Upon arrival, they located a 65-year-old Asian male victim lying on the ground and rendered medical aid. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers also spoke with the victim’s wife, a 57-year-old Asian female, who told them that they had just parked and exited their vehicle when they were approached by an unknown male suspect. The suspect approached the female victim and spit at her. The suspect then said something to her, but due to a language barrier she did not know what he said.

The suspect turned and punched the victim’s husband, which caused him to fall to the ground, hit his head and lose consciousness. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

The follow-up investigation developed information that led police to Kemp. On April 8, officers located him on the 300 block of Broadway and took him into custody without incident.

While an arrest has been made, this remains open investigations. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.