SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — An adult and two preteen boys were rescued from the surf after being caught in a strong rip tide at San Francisco’s Ocean Beach.

San Francisco Fire Department PIO Lt. Jonathan Baxter said the incident took place around 5 p.m.

The three had gone for a swim when they began struggling as a rip current pulled them further out into the ocean.

Ocean Rescue, the lifeguard unit of the National Parks Service, was on patrol and quickly pulled the swimmers from the water.

All three were conscious and able to talk, Baxter said, but they were fatigued and in need of paramedic aid. They are expected to make full recoveries.

“One of the preteen boys said, ‘I thought I was going to die,'” Baxter said, explaining the situation was a close call.

There was no high surf advisory for Ocean Beach on Sunday, but Baxter said officials discourage people from swimming at Ocean Beach because of the rip currents, sneaker waves and cold temperatures.