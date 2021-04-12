VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) — Vallejo Fire Chief Daryl Arbuthnott is walking away from his position to pursue other opportunities, city officials said Monday.
The city of Vallejo issued a news release saying that Arbuthnott "is interested in pursuing other promising opportunities available to him that he cannot pass over," and that Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Long, a 17-year veteran of the department, will serve as interim chief until a permanent replacement is selected.
Arbuthnott joined the Vallejo Fire Department in January 2019 after working for the Los Angeles Fire Department for nearly 37 years.
City Manager Greg Nyhoff said in a statement, "I wish Chief Arbuthnott the best in his future endeavors, and I owe him many thanks for the professionalism and knowledge he brought to Vallejo."
