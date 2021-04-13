PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A driver who set off a fatal major injury crash in Pittsburg Monday was arrested for driving under the influence, according to police.

According to police, the suspect was traveling at high speed on West Leland Road and crashed into another vehicle, causing the car to collide with a tree. The impact killed the victim and caused 3 children in the car to be ejected.

It happened around 6:05 p.m. in the 800 block of W. Leland, according to Contra Costa Fire Department officials.

The children suffered critical injuries and were transported to area hospitals. Two were airlifted, authorities said. One of them has died.

Two passengers in the suspects car also sustained serious injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals.

Police said the suspect showed visible signs of impairment and was arrested for driving under the influence.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

A portion of the road was expected to remain closed for several hours due to the investigation. Officials were asking the public to avoid the area.